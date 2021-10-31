A mild Halloween – Plenty of sunshine to start the week – Rain returns mid to late week

Happy Halloween everyone! Here is an afternoon Storm Team 11 update.

Halloween: Isolated shower activity early. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 20%. Trick-or-treating looks dry with temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.



Sunday Night: Patchy fog late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Monday: Fog early. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Tuesday Night: Cold. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph.



Wednesday: Frosty start. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a high near 53. Rain developing late. Rain chance 20%.



Wednesday Night: Showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Rain chance 30%.



Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Rain chance 60%.



Thursday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Rain chance 60%.



Friday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Rain chance 40%.



Friday Night: Showers possible overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Rain chance 20%.



Saturday: Lingering AM showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 52. Rain chance 20%.

Have a great rest of your Sunday.