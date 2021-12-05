A mild afternoon with sunshine – Breezy overnight with showers late – Rainy start to the workweek

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Sunday morning everyone! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 11 pm, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 30%.

Monday: Showers likely especially in the morning. High near 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Rain chance 80%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: A few showers will be developing late. Partly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 20%.

Tuesday Night: Showers developing late evening. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers likely, especially in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Rain chance 60%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday: A few showers possible. Sun & clouds, with a high near 60. Rain chance 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Rain chance 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Rain chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss