A mild afternoon with sunshine – Breezy overnight with showers late – Rainy start to the workweek

Good Sunday morning everyone! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.



Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 11 pm, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 30%.



Monday: Showers likely especially in the morning. High near 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Rain chance 80%.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.



Tuesday: A few showers will be developing late. Partly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 20%.



Tuesday Night: Showers developing late evening. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Wednesday: Showers likely, especially in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Rain chance 60%.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.



Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.



Friday: A few showers possible. Sun & clouds, with a high near 60. Rain chance 20%.



Friday Night: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Rain chance 30%.



Saturday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Rain chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.