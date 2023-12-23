The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon with a mild high of 58 degrees.

We will see a few passing clouds this evening with a low of 35 degrees.

Christmas Eve will be very mild with a high of 63 and a few passing clouds. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 43 degrees.

Christmas Day will start dry but cloudy with an 80% chance of rain through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 58 degrees. In addition to the rain, it will be breezy at times with gusts of 30 mph possible. Scattered showers will be possible Monday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be a mild 62 degrees. We will see scattered showers at times with a low of 44 degrees on Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning will feature clouds with a 30% chance of a few showers. The afternoon will be dry as we will be in between systems. The high will be 55 degrees. Skies will cloud over Wednesday with a cold low of 32 degrees.

As we head through the rest of the holiday week, much cooler air will invade. Thursday will be cool and cloudy with a 40% chance of snow showers. The high will be 44 degrees.

Next Friday will be cold and mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few snow showers. The high will be 42 degrees.

Have a great Saturday.