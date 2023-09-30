Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a warm rest of the afternoon with a high of 82 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Saturday evening we will see fair skies with a low of 55 degrees.

The great weather will continue into Sunday with a high of 82 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Sunday night will be clear with a low of 53 degrees.

Monday we will start the work week with a warm high of 84 degrees. The skies will be partly cloudy. Monday night will see fair skies with a low of 53 degrees.

The dry stretch of weather will for much of next week. We will see fair skies on our Tuesday. The high will be 83 degrees. Skies will clear out Tuesday evening with a low of 55 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a high of 84 degrees. Clear skies will reign Wednesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82 degrees.

Rain chances look to return into next Friday with a 30% chance of showers and t-storms. The high will be cooler at 78 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon!