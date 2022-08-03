The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of storms as they taper off. The low will be 68 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the evening. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high temperature of 87 degrees.

Cloudy skies are also in the forecast for Saturday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 84 degrees.

Monday calls for a 70% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 85 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies next Wednesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83 degrees.

Have a great rest of the week!