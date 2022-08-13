The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies Saturday night with a low of 56 degrees.



Tomorrow will give way to an increase in clouds along with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 82 degrees. Some of these showers could lead to locally heavy downpours.

We keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast tomorrow night and Monday. The chance of rain is 30% Sunday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. The low Sunday night will be 60 with a high on Monday near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 60 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 59 degrees. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. The high will be 80 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

As for next Saturday, a 50% chance of rain with a high of 82 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!