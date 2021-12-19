A frigid evening ahead – Sunny and seasonable for Monday – Showers possible with mild temperatures expected Christmas Day

Happy Sunday! Here is your Storm Team forecast update.

A few clouds this morning with a slight chance for a passing shower. Look for afternoon clearing with a high temperature near 46 degrees.

Skies will be clear and it will be cold Sunday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 50 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 28 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with an afternoon high near 51 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Christmas Eve Friday with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be 55 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with lows around 37.

Variable clouds on Christmas Day with a few showers possible in the evening. Mild with a high of 60 degrees. Rain chance 30%.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday afternoon.