The Storm Team 11 Weather Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. The high will be warm at 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms taper off through Saturday evening leaving mostly cloudy skies on tap for our Saturday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Sunday will start with a mix of sun and clouds for Mother’s Day with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening. It will be warm with a high near 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies as showers push back into the region ahead of some showers Sunday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast Monday night and Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low Monday night will be 53 with a high on Tuesday near 75 degrees with a 50% chance of rain.

Rain tapers off Tuesday night with a 40% chance of rain. The low will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies linger into early Wednesday morning with clearing skies through the late morning and afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening storms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Parly cloudy skies on tap with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening storms next Friday. The high will be 77 degrees.

Have a great weekend!