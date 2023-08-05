The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for today with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the mountains. The high will be 89 degrees.

increasing clouds are forecast for tonight with a low of 66 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe Sunday afternoon as we are in a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. Main threats will be damaging wind and the possibility of large hail. The high will be 88 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early Sunday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of these storms may also be strong to severe as we are in a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. The high will be 86 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 61 degrees.

Wednesday will also be very pleasant. Partly cloudy skies on tap with a 20% chance of a quick pop-up shower or storms. The high will be near 85 degrees.

There will be a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. The high will be 84 degrees.

Scattered storms continue through Thursday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Rain and storms continue through Friday with a 50% rain chance and a high of 85 degrees.

Have a great weekend!