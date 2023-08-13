(WJHL) — A chance of severe weather to keep in mind for Monday:

Watching another chance of severe weather on Monday. All of our region is now in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. Possibility of seeing a few strong to severe storms.

Models are suggesting at the moment that there will be 2 rounds. The first round will move into the region in the late morning into the early afternoon with another line moving in later on Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The main threats will be damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall. There is a low risk of hail and a quick spin-up tornado. Although chances are low, they are not zero.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for some thunderstorms to roll across the region as we head into later on this evening into the overnight tonight. Chance of rain 30%. The low tonight will be 68 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe as our region is in a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. As we head through the day tomorrow we could see a few strong or severe storms. Models are suggesting at the moment that there will be 2 rounds. The first round will move into the region in the late morning into the early afternoon with another line moving in later on Monday night. The main threats will be damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall that could produce flash flooding. There is a low risk for hail and a quick spin up. Although the chances are low, they are not zero. The high will be 88 degrees.

Rain continues through the overnight into Tuesday Morning. The low will be 69 degrees.

Lingering storms from Monday will last through Tuesday morning with clearing skies Tuesday afternoon. There will be a 30% chance of rain with a high of 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 59 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with a cooler high of 80 degrees.

We will continue to see dry weather on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 84 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Saturday with a high of 87 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 88 degrees.

Have a great night and a wonderful start to the work and school week!