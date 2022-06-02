Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Patchy fog between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.