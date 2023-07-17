The Storm Team 11 forecast for this evening calls for a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the evening and into the overnight. The low will be 63 degrees. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall the main threats.

Tuesday we will see additional shower and thunderstorm activity with a high of around 87 degrees. The rain chance is 40%. Tuesday evening will feature scattered showers and storms at times. The low will be 66 degrees.

Rain chances increase once again for our Wednesday to 60%. The high will be 84 degrees. Showers and storms continue through Wednesday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Thursday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 84 degrees. Showers and storms Thursday night with a low of 68 degrees.

We end the workweek on Friday with a high of 85 degrees. The rain chance will be 50%. Showers and storms continue Friday night. The low will be 63 degrees.

The weather stays wet into our Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be cooler at 82 degrees. Partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. The high will be 83 degrees. Fair skies for Sunday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Next Monday we keep the chance of an isolated pop-up shower or storm with a high of 86 degrees.

Have a wonderful rest of your evening.