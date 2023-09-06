Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be increasing as a few showers and t-storms move in this evening. Rain chances are 30%. Temperatures will remain quite mild and humid as well. This evening we will see a low of 67 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Showers and storms continue into Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be cooler at 84 degrees. Showers and storms continue into Thursday evening with a low of 63 degrees.

Friday, we see a 30% chance of a few showers or t-storms. The high will be 83 degrees. Skies will stay partly cloudy into Friday evening with the chance of a passing shower or t-storm. The low will be 62 degrees.

We will keep the cooler and unsettled weather going into the weekend thanks to the presence of a dip in the jet stream. Saturday, the chance of rain will be 50% with a high of 81 degrees. Showers and storms continue into Saturday evening under mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 60 degrees.

Showers and storms will redevelop through the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday. The rain chance will be 40%. The high is 80 degrees. The rainy weather will linger into Sunday evening with a low of 60 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds for Monday with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. The high will be 82 degrees. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 59 degrees.

Scattered showers will redevelop through the afternoon Tuesday with a high of 83 degrees. The chance of rain is 30%.

The wet weather will continue into Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 77 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.