Your Storm Team 11 forecast for your Friday will continue to see a few scattered showers and storms through the first part of your evening. Otherwise, we will see partly cloudy skies with a mild overnight low of 57.

Saturday looks wet unfortunately with widespread shower and thunderstorm activity, especially through the afternoon and the evening. The high will be 80 with a 60% rain chance.

Saturday evening, we could see a few leftover showers and storms early, otherwise, we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 58.

Sunday morning, we will watch a weak cold front approach the region which will bring a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. The greatest chance for showers and storms looks to be in the afternoon to evening. The high will be 82.

Sunday evening, we will continue to see the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms through the early evening. The low will be 58 and the rain chance is 40%.

We start the workweek with the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. The high will be 80 with a 30% rain chance.

Monday evening, we will see a few lingering showers with clearing skies. The low will be 54.

Tuesday looks to be the only dry day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds expected through the day. The high will be 81. Tuesday evening, we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 52.

Wednesday the threat of a few scattered showers and storms returns. The high will be 83 and the rain chance is 30%.

Wednesday evening, a few scattered showers and storms are possible early on, mostly cloudy skies otherwise. The low will be 55.

Thursday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 82.

Thursday evening, we will see a few lingering showers early on with partly cloudy skies. The low will be 57.

Friday we will see a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon with a very mild afternoon expected. The high we are near 84.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.