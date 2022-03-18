Happy Friday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 11 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night: Showers, mainly after 2 am. Low around 53. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 2 pm. High near 72. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.