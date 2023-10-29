

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies for the rest of Sunday evening.

A few scattered showers move into the region as a frontal boundary starts to make its way through. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for the overnight with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be 55 degrees.

Showers are on tap for Monday with a 50% chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 62 degrees.

We keep a few scattered showers in the forecast Monday night with a 30% chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies. Cold air will set into the region as well. The low will be 40 degrees.

For your Halloween forecast, showers will taper off Tuesday morning with a 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday afternoon. The high will be chilly at 51 degrees.

For trick-or-treating on Halloween night, temperatures will be cold with partly cloudy skies. The high will be 26 degrees. This is expected to be the first widespread freeze of the year.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday with cold temperatures. Some of the higher elevations of Southwest Virginia may see a few flurries Wednesday morning. The high will be cold at 45 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a cold low of 23 degrees.

We will have freeze and frost all across the region to start off Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday afternoon with a high of 54 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Expect frost on Friday morning with partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon as temperatures start to warm back up. The high will be 61 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 63 degrees.

And for next Sunday, scattered showers make their way back into the forecast with mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 60 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Hallo-weekend!