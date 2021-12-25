A few passing showers are possible late tonight – sun and clouds on Sunday – Mild Monday with rain chances returning

Merry Christmas! Here is your Christmas Day forecast update.

Christmas Day: A few showers are possible late. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Rain chance 30%.

Tonight: A few showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 30%.

Sunday: Clouds early, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Monday: A stray shower is possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 20%.

Monday Night: A few showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Rain chance 30%.

Tuesday: A few showers are possible through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Rain chance 40%.

Wednesday: Showers likely. High near 66. Rain chance 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Low around 53. Rain chance 70%.

Thursday: Showers likely through the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Rain chance 70%.

Thursday Night: A few showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Rain chance 30%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Storm Team 11 wishes you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your family.