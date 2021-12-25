A few passing showers are possible late tonight – sun and clouds on Sunday – Mild Monday with rain chances returning

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Merry Christmas! Here is your Christmas Day forecast update.

Christmas Day: A few showers are possible late. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Rain chance 30%.

Tonight: A few showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 30%.

Sunday: Clouds early, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Monday: A stray shower is possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 20%.

Monday Night: A few showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Rain chance 30%.

Tuesday: A few showers are possible through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Rain chance 40%.

Wednesday: Showers likely. High near 66. Rain chance 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Low around 53. Rain chance 70%.

Thursday: Showers likely through the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Rain chance 70%.

Thursday Night: A few showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Rain chance 30%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Storm Team 11 wishes you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss