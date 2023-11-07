The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low of 49 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 78. The current record for the day is 79 degrees set last year in 2022. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning with afternoon sunshine. Wednesday night we will see increasing clouds with a mild low of 50 degrees.

Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 74 degrees. Additional showers are possible on Thursday evening with cloudy skies. The low will be 53 degrees.

Widespread rain showers will return to the region Friday with a 70% chance of scattered showers under cloudy skies. The high will be 57 degrees. Friday night we will see gradual clearing to the skies with a cold low of 37 degrees.

Veterans Day will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 56 degrees. Saturday night we will see fair skies with a low of 36 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray shower mainly to the south across the mountains. The high will remain cool at 58 degrees.

Fair skies will stick around into next week with a high of 60 degrees on Monday.

Next Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 61 degrees.

Have a great night.