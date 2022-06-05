Happy Sunday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.