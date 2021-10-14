A few clouds overnight – Record-breaking warmth possible Friday – Major cooldown headed our way this Sunday

​Your accurate Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a few clouds at times overnight tonight. Lows in the low 60s.

Friday: We could be flirting with record temperatures. The current record is 83, we could hit 84. A mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

Scattered showers are possible late Friday night. Rain chance 30%. The Friday night football games should be alright due to the late timing of the rain.

Saturday: Widespread showers and storms through the morning hours. The main batch of rain should push through by the afternoon hours. High 67.

Saturday night the temperatures will then cool overnight into the upper 50s.

Sunday: Clouds early will start to dissipate through the day. Temperatures will stay in the mid-60s through the afternoon.

The bottom then falls out as temperatures overnight Sunday drop into the low 40s across the Tri-Cities and some spots in the Mtns could reach the upper 30s.

Monday lots of sunshine. Highs only in the upper 60s.

Monday night: Temperatures fall into the upper 30s. Clear skies.

Tuesday: Sunny afternoon with highs right around 70.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear with temps falling into the middle 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Temps in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with temps in the low 70s.

