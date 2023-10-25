The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a warm day on tap with mostly sunny skies. The high today will be 77 degrees.

Passing clouds are forecast through the overnight with a low of 41 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

A mix of clouds and sun is on tap for Friday with a high of 78 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 52 degrees.

We continue to see warm and dry weather through the weekend with partly cloudy skies on tap for Saturday. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers through most of the day. The high will be 67 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night as scattered showers taper off. The low will be 39 degrees.

And for Halloween, next Tuesday, we will see cool temperatures back in the forecast with a mix of clouds and sun. The high will be near 58 degrees.

Have a wonderful Wednesday.