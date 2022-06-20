The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures overnight with a low of 53 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 93 degrees. We could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday evening. The chance of rain is 30%. The low will be 58 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. The chance of rain is 40%. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 64 degrees.

Sunday will give way to a mic of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

We will keep a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great night!