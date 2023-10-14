The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for showers will becoming more widespread through the overnight with a 50% rain chance. Cooler air will also make its way into the region tonight bringing us cool temperatures for the rest of the weekend The low tonight will be 49 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy and chilly with a 40% chance of scattered showers through most of the day. The high will be 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with showers continuing. The low will be 41 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 50 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and cool temperatures in the forecast for Monday night. The low will be 41 degrees.

A 30% chance of scattered showers on tap for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a cool high of 55 degrees.

On Wednesday, we will dry out and we will see partly cloudy skies on tap with a high of 64 degrees.

Temperatures will warm up on Thursday with a high of 69 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Friday will be partly cloudy to start, but clouds will increase through the afternoon as scattered showers make their way back into the region Friday evening. The high will be 65 degrees with a 50% rain chance.

And next Saturday will have a few lingering showers through the morning with clearing skies for the rest of the day. The high will be 62 degrees.

Have a wonderful rest of the weekend.