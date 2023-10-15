The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies through the overnight. Temperatures will be chilly tonight with a low of 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers throughout the day. The high will be cool at 50 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and cool temperatures in the forecast for Monday night. The low will be 41 degrees.

Scattered showers will linger into Tuesday morning with a 30% chance of rain. Skies will clear through the afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a cool high of 56 degrees.

On Wednesday, we will dry out and we will see partly cloudy skies on tap with a high of 65 degrees.

Fair skies are on tap for Wednesday night with a cool low of 40 degrees.

Temperatures will start to warm up on Thursday with a high of 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Friday will be partly cloudy to start, but clouds will increase through the afternoon as scattered showers make their way back into the region Friday afternoon. The high will be 65 degrees with a 60% rain chance.

Showers continue through Friday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Saturday will have a few lingering showers through the morning with clearing skies for the rest of the day. The high will be 62 degrees with a 40% chance of morning showers.

And for next Sunday Partly cloudy skies are on tap with a 20% chance of a few spot showers and a high of 62 degrees.

Have a great start to the work week.