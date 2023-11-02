The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies for the rest of the overnight. The low will be 26 degrees. This could possibly tie a record low.

Temperatures will be cold to start off Friday, but temperatures will warm up quickly as we continue to see temperatures rise headed into the weekend. Sunny skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 60 degrees.

Clear skies are on tap for Friday night with a cold low of 30 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday as temperatures warm back up to the upper 60s. The high will be mild at 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night. The low will be 34 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a high of 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Sunday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 71 degrees.

Clouds start to make their way back into the region Tuesday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a mild high of 70 degrees.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast late Wednesday night with cloudy skies and a 30% rain chance. The low will be 46 degrees.

And for next Thursday, there will be a 40% chance of scattered showers on tap with mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 68 degrees.

Have a great rest of the work week.