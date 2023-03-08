The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cooler temperatures today with a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for tonight with a low of 34 degrees.

Clouds increase Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers late. The high will be 59 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night as rain pushes into the area. The low will be 44 degrees.

Rain continues into Friday with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 56 degrees. Rain will taper off Friday evening.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a chance of light snow or flurries in the mountains. The low will be 33 degrees.

We could see a few snow flurries in the mountains early Saturday followed by a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 48 degrees with cooler temperatures in the mountains.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 32 degrees.

We will see a wintry mix across the region on Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies to start with rain and snow showers moving in Sunday afternoon. Snow and freezing precipitation will mainly be seen across higher elevations. The Tri-cities will mainly see rain. This will last through Sunday night. The high on Sunday will be 49 with a low Sunday night near 33 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 20% chance of lingering snow flurries in the higher elevations early in the morning and a chance of rain early in the lower elevations. The high on Monday will be 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a 40% chance of flurries in the higher elevations. The high will be 47 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday!