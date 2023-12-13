Overnight the Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures with a low of 24 degrees. The Geminids Meteor Shower peaks tonight as well. The best time for viewing is 10 pm through 2 am.

Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 52 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees. Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The low will be 38 degrees with a high on Monday near 50 degrees. The chance of rain on Monday is 60%.

Showers are forecast for Monday night with a low of 37 degrees. Some of the higher elevations could see some light snow or flurries.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 45 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 27.

Next Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 47 degrees.

Have a great night.