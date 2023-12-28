The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cold temperatures tonight with partly cloudy skies and a low of 30 degrees.

The cold temperatures continue on Friday with a high of 39 degrees and a 30% chance of afternoon and evening snow showers in the higher elevations.

Lingering snow showers are on tap for Friday night with a cold low of 29 degrees.

Saturday, we will continue to see some snow showers across the mountain regions with mostly cloudy skies and a cool high of 38 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation will be mainly in the higher elevations with about an inch of snow possible in the mountains of western Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. About 1-2 inches of snow is possible in the higher elevations of Northeast Tennessee and North Carolina.

For New Year’s Eve on Sunday, mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures are forecast with a high of 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for New Year’s Eve night as we bring in 2024 with a low of 30 degrees.

We will start 2024 on Monday with a high of 43 degrees. There will be a 60% chance of afternoon and evening rain that could change over into snow headed through Monday night. The low Monday night will be 27 degrees.

Snow showers linger into Tuesday morning with partly cloudy skies through the late morning and afternoon. The high will be 42 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 44 degrees.

Mainly clear skies and chilly temperatures are on tap for Wednesday night with a low of 30 degrees.

And for next Thursday, sunny skies are forecast with a high of 42 degrees.

