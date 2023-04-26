The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a chilly start to our Wednesday. Frost Advisories are in effect for Buchanan and Dickenson Counties of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky until 9 a.m. Later this afternoon will be cloudy and mild with a 30% chance of pop-up showers. The high will be 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a low of 44 degrees.

Cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with a 50% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 69 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies continue through Friday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap as showers taper off through Friday night. There will still be a 20% chance of scattered showers with a low of 50 degrees.

We start Saturday with mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers in the morning. Skies gradually start to clear through the afternoon. The high on Saturday will be near 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Sunday will start off with partly cloudy skies with clouds thickening and showers moving in Sunday afternoon. The chance of rain will be 60% with a high of 67 degrees.

Rain continues through Sunday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Showers linger into early Monday morning, but Mostly cloudy skies are on tap with scattered showers moving in through the late afternoon and evening. The high on Monday will be cooler at 65 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap as showers taper off Monday night with a low of 42 degrees.

And for next Tuesday, partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 67 degrees.

Have a great day!