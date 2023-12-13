

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly sunny skies on tap for your Wednesday with a high of 51 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for tonight with a low of 22 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 53 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a chilly low of 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with temperatures warming up. The high will be 56 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are on tap for Friday night with a few passing clouds. The low will be chilly at 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 55 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Saturday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Rain pushes back into the region on Sunday with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.

Rain continues through Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 40 degrees.

More rain is on tap for Monday with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 46 degrees.

Showers are forecast for Monday night with a low of 37 degrees.

And for next Tuesday, cloudy skies are forecast as showers become more scattered. Much colder air gets pulled into the region possibly leading to a wintry mix later on. There will be a 50% chance of snow showers with a high of 45 degrees.

Have a wonderful Wednesday.