The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for skies clearing though the overnight tonight with a low near 61 degrees.

Monday will warm with a mix of clouds and sun. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 91 degrees. Scattered showers linger through Thursday night with a low of 65 degrees.

On Friday, scattered storms are back in the forecast with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 92 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

And for next Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds is on tap with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Have a great start to the work week!