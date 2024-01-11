A High Wind Warning is issued for the Mountains of Northeast Tennessee from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday. These regions can see sustained winds of 30-50 mph and wind gusts of 80mph.

All of Northeast Tennessee, Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Dickenson and Buchanan Counties are under a Wind Advisory from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday. These regions can see winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly sunny skies for the rest of your Thursday with a high of 52 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday morning as winds start to pick up. Rain will move into the region in the afternoon and evening. There will be a 90% chance of rain with a high of 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night as rain continues. Cold air will push into the region changing rain into snow late. The low will be 32 degrees.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Saturday. The high will be 36 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night as snow showers taper off. The low will be 26 degrees.

We will see some sunshine back in the forecast on Sunday with some passing clouds. The high will be 39 degrees.

Clouds move back in across the region Sunday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and cold as snow showers move back into the region through the afternoon and evening. There will be a 60% chance of snow showers across the region. The high will be 37 degrees.

Snow showers linger through Monday night with cloudy skies and a low of 22 degrees.

Tuesday will start with some lingering snow showers through the morning with a 30% chance of snow. As snow showers taper off, skies will begin to clear Tuesday afternoon. The high will be 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday night with very cold temperatures and a low of 12 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, mostly sunny skies are on tap with frigid temperatures. The high will be 25 degrees.

Have a great day.