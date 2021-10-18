A beautiful afternoon across the Tri-Cities – Chilly night on tap for us – Rain returns mid-week

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Showers lingering into our Friday, otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Few Clouds, with a low around 47.

Monday: Scattered showers possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of rain 30%.

Have a great rest of your Monday!