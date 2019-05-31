Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Elizabethton
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
National
Consumer
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Download the WJHL App
Top Stories
Former Greene Co. teacher gets probation for reportedly asking student for photo ‘with her PJs off’
Top Stories
New retail development coming to Kingsport on East Stone Drive
The Bristol Hotel named #4 City Hotel in the Continental U.S., #53 in the world by “Travel + Leisure”
Greeneville PD releases surveillance photos in recent Lowe’s tool heist
Greeneville PD seeks driver of vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
Weather
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
Coach’s Corner
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Provision Cares Proton Therapy
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Community
Contests
Community Heroes
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Forecast
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Few scattered storms Wednesday, Better chance Thursday
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot with a few storms around Wednesday
Storm Team 11 Weather: Hot and humid Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered showers and storms early tonight and again on Wednesday
Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with a few showers and storms
More Forecast Headlines
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Humid tonight with scattered showers and storms Tuesday
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers
Storm Team 11: Hot with a few showers and storms
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Another hot day with a few storms
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Still hot with some scattered storms Monday
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Pretty typical summer pattern for the week ahead
Storm Team 11 Forecast: More showers and thunderstorms this afternoon
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Dodging thunderstorms Sunday, especially during afternoon and evening
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms tonight and Sunday
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms today
Don't Miss
WATCH: JCPD demonstrates firework dangers ahead of July 4th
Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park: A century in the making
Gay Whitt: 60+ years of teaching more than just dance lessons
More Don't Miss