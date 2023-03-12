The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for showers tapering off with a low of 36 degrees tonight.

Mostly cloudy and cool on Monday with a high of 47 degrees and a 20% chance of a spot shower and some flurries in the higher elevations. Winds pick up tomorrow afternoon with 10-15 mph gusts.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 27 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies to start off Tuesday with a chance of some morning flurries in the higher elevations. Skies start to clear out Tuesday afternoon with a high of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies Tuesday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on tap for Wednesday with chilly temperatures with a high of 51 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday night with a low of 28 degrees.

The sun and passing clouds continue Thursday with a high of 60 degrees.

Clouds increase through Friday with a high of 63 degrees. Showers start to roll into the region in the evening with a 40% chance of rain.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Saturday with a chance of flurries in the morning. The high will be 53 degrees.

And partly cloudy skies for next Sunday with a chance of morning flurries. The high will be 47 degrees.

Have a great night and a great start to the work week!