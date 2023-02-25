The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies through the overnight tonight as the showers taper off. The low tonight will be 44 degrees.

We keep partly cloudy skies in the forecast for our Sunday with a 20% chance of a quick sprinkle and a high of 61 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Monday will start off partly cloudy with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms rolling in through the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of rain is 70% with a high of 71 degrees.

Showers will start to move out late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The low will be 47 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 66 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 69 degrees. Clouds will start to thicken up in the late afternoon ahead of showers moving in starting in the late evening.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be 48 degrees.

Clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms are back on Thursday with a high of 63 degrees. The chance of rain on Thursday is 80%.

We keep cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The low Thursday night will be 50 degrees with a high on Friday of 57 degrees. The chance of rain is 80% both Thursday night and Friday.

Colder air will move into the area with the rain changing to snow late Friday into Saturday. The low Friday night will be 30 degrees.

And snow is expected for next Saturday with a high of 42 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!