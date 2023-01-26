The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for flurries moving through the region through the evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy skies on tap for tonight with a low of 24 degrees.

Friday will start off cloudy with a slight chance of morning flurries. Skies will start to clear through the late morning and early afternoon. The high will be 40 degrees.

We will hold onto partly cloudy skies through Friday night with a low of 25 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Saturday with a high of 52 degrees.

Saturday night the clouds will start to increase with a low of 30 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 50 degrees.

Sunday night we will continue see a few lingering showers with a low of 37 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy on Monday with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 53 degrees.

Clouds will stick around through Monday night with a low of 37 degrees.

A 50 percent chance of scattered rain and snow showers is forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 52 degrees.

Showers continue through Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of rain and a high of 52 degrees.

And mostly cloudy skies on tap for next Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain and snow showers. The high will be 42 degrees.

Have a great night everybody!