Floodwater tops 10 feet in Richlands, VA as Clinch River swells

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Flooding along the Clinch River in Richlands, Virginia broke 10 feet deep Sunday morning, local authorities say.

According to a Facebook post from the Richland Police Department (RPD), floods had reached the 10-foot mark by 8:36 Sunday morning.

At the time, RPD officials were no longer expecting waters to rise significantly and responses had already begun in the area.

No injuries connected to the flooding have been reported as of noon on Sunday, and the post reads that those living near flood zones are prepared for the possibility.