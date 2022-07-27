The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The low will be near 70 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday night with a low of 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 69 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a high of 82 degrees. The chance of rain Saturday is 60%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night!