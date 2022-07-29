The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. More will develop overnight. The low will be near 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high of 83 degrees. The chance of rain Saturday is 40%.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on both days. High temperatures will be near 86 Wednesday and 87 on Thursday with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60’s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Have a great weekend!