The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for eastern Kentucky through 8 PM Wednesday night. This includes Letcher and Leslie counties.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with just a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of a shower late. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.