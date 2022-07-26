The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Flash Flood Watch for the area. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times which could result in localized flash flooding. The low will be near 70 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times which could result in localized flash flooding. The high will be 85 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night. The low will be 70 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be 85 degrees.

We keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday night with a low of 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a high of 83 degrees. The chance of rain Saturday is 50%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night!