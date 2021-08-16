Flash Flood Watches have been posted for Tuesday – Locally heavy rains move into the area tonight through Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy and humid conditions with a 70% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms tonight. Rainfall could be heavy with a low near 68 degrees. Flash Flood Watches have been issued for part of Tennessee including Carter, Unicoi, Washington, and Greene counties from 8 AM Tuesday to 8 AM Wednesday.

Tropical moisture will surge north as Tropical Storm Fred moves inland during the night. Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 90% chance of rain. Rainfall could become locally heavy through the day into tomorrow night. Gusty winds will also be possible tomorrow night, especially in the mountains. The high will be 77 with a low Tuesday night near 67 degrees. The chance of rain Tuesday night is 90%.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Rainfall from Tonight to Wednesday would range from two to as much as four inches in spots. Some the higher elevations of North Carolina and parts of Virginia could see as much as five to seven inches of rain.

We will keep the chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of rain will be 70%.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday with a high near 84 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also forecast for this upcoming weekend. The chance of rain on Saturday is 60% with a 40% chance of rain on Sunday. High temperatures both days will be in the low to middle 80’s. Scattered showers remain in the forecast for Monday with a high near 87 degrees.

Have a great night.