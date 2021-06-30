Flash Flood Watches for Thursday – Rain chances increase with the possibility for locally heavy rainfall

The Storm Team 11 Forecast for tonight calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm. The low will be near 67 degrees.

A flood watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through Friday morning for northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall could be locally heavy from Thursday into Friday with the possibility for one to two inches of rain on average for much of the area with up to three inches in spots.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The low will be 66 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early followed by scattered showers through the afternoon. It will be cooler Friday with a high near 77 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a 30% chance of a few showers. The high will be mild at 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Sunday will be beautiful for July 4th with partly cloudy skies, low humidity and a high near 80 to 82 degrees.

Sunday night will give way to fair skies with a low of 58 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 88 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. The rain chance both days is 20%. High temperatures both days will be near 90 with overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 60’s.

Have a great night!