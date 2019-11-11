First snow of the season for many of us on the way along with extreme cold

(WJHL)- Big changes are headed our way. After highs in the low 60s Monday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 20s by Tuesday afternoon! Let’s dive into the details as of Sunday evening (November 10).

Veterans Day parades will stay dry across the region but light rain will move in Monday evening with temperatures still in the 50s at this point.

Eventually cold air catches up to the moisture and there will be a brief overlap late Monday night/early Tuesday morning allowing rain to switch over to snow after Midnight near the VA/KY line and a few hours before sunrise in the Tri-Cities.

As of now, the best chance of accumulating snow looks to come between 3 and 7 AM. Most of the moisture will move out after shortly after sunrise, but clouds will remain in place for much of Tuesday and snow flurries are expected in spots through midday.

We first shared this snow total map with you Saturday evening. It remains unchanged as of Sunday evening. This won’t be a significant snow storm. However, almost all of us will probably at least get a dusting. Higher elevations above 3,500 feet have the best chances to see more than 1 inch. In a few spots, especially in SW Virginia, more than 3 inches of snow isn’t out of the question.

In fact, the very sophisticated Bread and Milk Index shows you don’t need to go crazy over getting bread and milk for this one.

After the snow ends Tuesday morning, bitterly cold air will start blowing in and temperatures will be in the 20s for many by Tuesday afternoon. A record low is likely Wednesday with lows near 15° in the Tri-Cities. Cold weather will likely be a much bigger deal for most as opposed to the snow.

Wind chills are expected to run between 5 and 10° in the Tri-Cities early Wednesday. Some mountain communities could have sub-zero wind chills! It’s important you dress in layers and limit your time outside in that kind of cold.

Stay tuned to News Channel 11 for the latest on the snow showers and the arctic blast. You can always get the latest forecast here.