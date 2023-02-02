

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clouds and rain tapering off and skies clearing Thursday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Cold air starts to tap into the region on Friday with sunny skies and a chilly high of 37 degrees.

Friday night will be very cold with a low of 17 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be a very cold start, but temperatures will warm up to 46 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 28 degrees.

The sunny skies continue through Sunday with a high of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 30 degrees.

We start off the next work week with mostly sunny skies on Monday with a high of 58 degrees.

Clouds and sun are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 62 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a few scattered showers late Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees with a 20% chance of scattered showers in the morning.

And for next Thursday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a 20% chance of scattered showers.

Have a great night!