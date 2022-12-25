The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 10 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high of 32 degrees. There is a chance of flurries in Eastern Kentucky and parts of Southwest Virginia.

Clouds will start to slowly decrease into Monday night with a low near 23 degrees.

Tuesday will start mostly cloudy and decrease throughout the day becoming clear by the late afternoon. The high will be 42 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Temperatures will be back to average for this time of year with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees.

Mostly clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 28 degrees.

The sunny and clear skies continue on Thursday as temperatures continue to warm up with a high of 57 degrees.

And temperatures will be back to above average by next Friday with a high of 60 degrees.

We will continue to see sunny skies and temperatures rise into Saturday with a high of 62 degrees.

We will be bringing in the New Year with mostly cloudy skies in the forecast on New Year’s Eve with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 48 degrees.

And for New Year’s Day, we will be starting off the new year with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 61 degrees.

Have a great night and stay warm!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Storm Team 11!