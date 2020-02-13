Fifth wettest February on record so far

(WJHL) – Through Thursday, February 13, this February is the 5th wettest on record so far. It will be hard to rival last year, but we could easily scoot a little higher with still half a month to go. It’s worth pointing out, that the last 3 Februaries have brought on record rainfall.

There will likely be more opportunities before February is over. Our next best rain chance is Tuesday, February 18.

Here’s a look at the rain chances for the next 7 days.

