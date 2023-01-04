The Storm Team 11 Forecast for the rest of our Wednesday calls for a few more isolated showers before we start to see some clearing skies through the afternoon. The high will be 68 degrees early.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low near 41 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a high of 48 degrees.

Look for passing clouds on Thursday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 54 degrees.

Monday will have a 60% chance of showers in the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. the high will be 51 degrees.

And next Tuesday will have partly sunny skies with a high of 50 degrees.

Have a great day!