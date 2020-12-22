Fair tonight with increasing clouds and mild temperatures Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low near 27 degrees.

Clouds will increase through the day tomorrow with windy conditions for the afternoon and evening. The high will be 56.

Cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a low of 42 degrees. Rain moves into the area late.

Cloudy skies and windy weather if forecast for Thursday with a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times before changing to snow through the early and late afternoon. It is still a timing issue; however, if the cold air arrives while the moisture is in place, we could pick up a moderate snow which could produce a quick accumulation of 2 to maybe as much as 4″ inches of snow is spots Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned.

Christmas Day will be cloudy and windy with snow showers. The high will be 23 with a low Friday night near 14 degrees.

Have a great night!